Phoenix, Erivo and ‘Barb and Star’ among Globes presenters

The Feb. 28 show will reunite several nominees and winners from last awards season: Joaquin Phoenix, Cynthia Erivo and Renée Zellweger and Awkwafina are also among the first batch of presenters announced Wednesday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Wiig and Mumolo's latest film, "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar," was released last week and some are already calling the campy film a cult classic. It comes 10 years after the pair's hit "Bridesmaids."