Phinisee's career game leads Indiana past No. 4 Purdue 68-65

Ivey led Purdue back in the second half. The Boilermakers used a 9-2 run to cut the deficit to 59-58, and tied the score at 63 on Ivey's mid-range jumper with 3:36 left. And on its third chance to take the lead, Purdue finally did — courtesy of Gillis' layup with 1:08 to go.

But Phinisee won it on a 3 from the corner with 16.9 seconds left. Jackson-Davis added two free throws with 5.1 seconds remaining to close out the scoring.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: Coach Matt Painter has criticized his team's defense most of this season and against Indiana, it finally hurt. Indiana made 10 of its final 17 shots in the first half and key baskets down the stretch. Ten first-half turnovers by the Boilermakers didn't help and that combination, on the road, did in Purdue.

Indiana: The Hoosiers showed their resilience after struggling early and losing Jackson-Davis for most of the game with foul trouble. First-year coach Mike Woodson has been calling on his bench to perform better and nobody took the message to heart more than Phinisee, the junior guard who played his best game since his freshman season. Now comes the big question: Can Indiana continue to build momentum?

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Purdue took advantage of two wins last week — and a bevy of upsets — to return to the top five. It may be a short stay. After escaping with a win at Illinois on Monday, the Boilermakers struggled Thursday. How far they slide may depend on how impressive they look Sunday against Northwestern.

Indiana, meanwhile, has been fighting all season to climb into the Top 25. If the Hoosiers follow this win with another this weekend, they may finally crack the rankings.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Returns home Sunday to face Northwestern.

Indiana: Welcomes Michigan to Assembly Hall on Sunday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Indiana's Rob Phinisee, center right, celebrates with fans after the team defeated Purdue in an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings Caption Indiana's Rob Phinisee, center right, celebrates with fans after the team defeated Purdue in an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Purdue's Zach Edey (15) is fouled by Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings Caption Purdue's Zach Edey (15) is fouled by Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Purdue's Jaden Ivey (23) is defended by Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) and another Indiana player during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings Caption Purdue's Jaden Ivey (23) is defended by Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) and another Indiana player during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Indiana's Race Thompson (25) grabs a rebound from Purdue's Zach Edey (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings Caption Indiana's Race Thompson (25) grabs a rebound from Purdue's Zach Edey (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Purdue's Jaden Ivey (23) goes to the basket against Indiana's Michael Durr (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings Caption Purdue's Jaden Ivey (23) goes to the basket against Indiana's Michael Durr (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Indiana coach Mike Woodson shouts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings Caption Indiana coach Mike Woodson shouts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Purdue coach Matt Painter watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings Caption Purdue coach Matt Painter watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings