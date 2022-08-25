ajc logo
X

Phils star Harper back Friday, 2 months after broken thumb

Bryce Harper celebrates after hitting a solo homer against the Gwinnett Stripers in the first inning while he begins his rebab assignment at Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs in Allentown, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Bryce Harper celebrates after hitting a solo homer against the Gwinnett Stripers in the first inning while he begins his rebab assignment at Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs in Allentown, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

National & World News
By KEVIN COONEY, Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper is set to start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, just two months after having his left thumb broken by a pitch

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper is set to start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, just two months after having his left thumb broken by a pitch.

Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson announced Harper’s impending return from the injured list Thursday after consulting with the star.

“One, you get a great hitter back,” Thomson said before a game against Cincinnati. “But he’s also healthy. That’s really important to us. To get another batter in that lineup makes a lot (of difference) … everyone knows how great a hitter he is.”

Harper was 5 for 8 with two home runs, two doubles and six RBIs in a two-game rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. His minor league stint was originally expected to last through the weekend, but ended after a game-winning RBI double in the ninth inning on Wednesday night.

“It all depended on how he felt seeing pitches, his timing and how comfortable he was in the box,” Thomson said.

Harper took off Thursday to recover from some soreness, but is set to be the designated hitter when the Phillies host Pittsburgh to start of a three-game weekend series.

“His body was sore just in general, so it was like fifth day in spring training which is understandable given he’s been out for two months,” Thomson said. “We told him to take a day and come here to work out. And we’ll activate him tomorrow.”

The two-time NL MVP was hitting .318 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs when the thumb was broken by a fastball from San Diego’s Blake Snell on June 25. He is likely to spend the rest of the 2022 season as Philadelphia’s designated hitter since a small tear in his ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow has kept him out of right field since April.

Since his departure, Philadelphia has climbed into the second wild-card position in the NL. The Phillies have gone 30-20 without him and had a team on-base/slugging percentage (OPS) of .752 while averaging 4.5 runs per game in that stretch.

Harper projected into the third spot in the lineup surrounded by Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto and Nick Castellanos.

“It’s huge because (pitchers) know where he’s at all the time,” Thomson said. “The same with Schwarber. They know where that guy is at all the time. So the guys in front of them tend to get more strikes and better pitches. Not all the time, but most of the time.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Bryce Harper runs the bases after hitting a solo homer against the Gwinnett Stripers in the first inning of a Triple-A baseball game while he begins his rebab assignment at Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs in Allentown, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: Steven M. Falk

Bryce Harper runs the bases after hitting a solo homer against the Gwinnett Stripers in the first inning of a Triple-A baseball game while he begins his rebab assignment at Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs in Allentown, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: Steven M. Falk

Combined ShapeCaption
Bryce Harper runs the bases after hitting a solo homer against the Gwinnett Stripers in the first inning of a Triple-A baseball game while he begins his rebab assignment at Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs in Allentown, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: Steven M. Falk

Credit: Steven M. Falk

Combined ShapeCaption
Bryce Harper watches his solo homer against the Gwinnett Stripers in the first inning of a Triple-A baseball game while he begins his rebab assignment at Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs in Allentown, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: Steven M. Falk

Bryce Harper watches his solo homer against the Gwinnett Stripers in the first inning of a Triple-A baseball game while he begins his rebab assignment at Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs in Allentown, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: Steven M. Falk

Combined ShapeCaption
Bryce Harper watches his solo homer against the Gwinnett Stripers in the first inning of a Triple-A baseball game while he begins his rebab assignment at Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs in Allentown, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: Steven M. Falk

Credit: Steven M. Falk

Editors' Picks
‘It’s fun’: Before games, Braves players share a love of crossword puzzles 10h ago
Braves’ offense thrashes Pirates as team charges up NL East standings
Can the Braves find room for both Ozzie Albies and Vaughn Grissom?
Braves can win World Series, but they’d be among youngest teams to do it
2h ago
Braves can win World Series, but they’d be among youngest teams to do it
2h ago
Georgia football seeks more and more NIL support from fans
5h ago
The Latest
France's Macron visits Algeria in bid to heal wounds
8m ago
Student loan crisis awaits new generation despite Biden plan
15m ago
Sylvester Stallone's wife files for divorce after 25 years
18m ago
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top