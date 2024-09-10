Phils' Schwarber sets MLB single-season mark with 14th leadoff HR before leaving with hurt elbow

Schwarber walked to lead off the bottom of the third inning and appeared to injure his elbow diving back into first base on a pickoff attempt by Tampa Bay catcher Logan Driscoll.

He was replaced at designated hitter by Buddy Kennedy in the fourth. The Phillies said Schwarber would be evaluated further.

After enduring a 17-game homer drought and then hitting just one homer in 23 games, Schwarber has gone on a tear with seven home runs in his last eight games, including three in his first at-bat of a game.

The 31-year-old designated hitter leads the Phillies in home runs and RBIs (95). His career high in both categories came in 2023 with Philadelphia when he hit 47 homers and had 104 RBIs.

In his 11th major league season, Schwarber is hitting .251 and has an .869 OPS.

Schwarber has led off for the Phillies in all 133 games he has started this season. He missed 10 days with a groin strain in early July.

