Phils' Harper vows to play this year, but no date for return

Philadelphia is 4-3 in Harper's absence and entered Tuesday only one game back of the final NL wild-card spot.

The All-Star outfielder, who has been a designated hitter for most of the season, said he experienced “general soreness” in the immediate days after the surgery but felt better on Monday.

“I don't want to hope or think about anything,” Harper said. “I just want to go day by day and be back when I can, whenever I feel healthy, whenever that is to help this team win. Granted, if we're out of it, I'm going to come back and play no matter what, just so I know that I can go out there and play the game. I don't want that to be my last day playing this year.”

___

Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper breaks his bat on a pitch thrown by Texas Rangers' Dennis Santana in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Harper struck out in the ab-bat. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, right, reacts towards San Diego Padres' Blake Snell after being hit by a pitch from Snell, as he walks off the field with a trainer during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan