Phils' Harper small elbow tear; can hit, no throw for month

“What we saw today confirmed probably a new small tear,” Girardi said. “Harp will be no throwing for four weeks. He’ll have a PRP injection on Sunday and we’ll go from there.”

Girardi said Harper might also not play Tuesday night at home against San Diego.

“He’ll stay in our lineup Wednesday, Thursday and Friday,” Girardi said.

Harper was listed as the DH on Thursday and took batting practice before the game.

Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper (3) gestures from first base after hitting an RBI single during the third inning of the first game of a double header against the New York Mets, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson