Phils' Harper on IL with broken thumb, no date for return

Harper was not available Sunday but said after Saturday night's game that it's "just a bummer. I am really bummed out.”

Harper checked his swing as the pitch rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand in the fourth inning. He fell to the ground and was in pain as he held his hand while on his knees for several minutes.

Moniak was due in San Diego right around game time, Thomson said. The outfielder was the No. 1 pick overall in the 2016 draft out of La Costa Canyon High in Carlsbad, just north of San Diego. He played in nine games with the Phillies earlier this year, hitting .160 with one RBI. Overall he's hitting .139 with one homer and four RBIs in 72 at-bats over three seasons.

Thomson said Moniak, a left-handed batter, will play in lot in the near future.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, center, reacts towards San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell after being hit by a pitch, as he walks off the field with interim manager Rob Thomson, right, and a trainer during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, center, reacts towards San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell after being hit by a pitch, as he walks off the field with interim manager Rob Thomson, right, and a trainer during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan