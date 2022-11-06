Phils go quietly in Series finale as bopper becomes bunter

Rhys Hoskins batted .120 (3 for 25) with one RBI, J.T. Realmuto .167 (4 for 24) with three RBIs, and Bryce Harper .200 (4 for 20) with two RBIs. Nick Castellanos fell to .125 (3 for 24) with one RBI when he fouled out to end it.

Schwarber was the best of the bunch at .250 (5 for 20) with four RBIs.

Philadelphia's 71 strikeouts over the six games were a Series record, breaking the mark set by Arizona in a seven-game Series against the New York Yankees in 2001 and matched by Tampa Bay against the Los Angeles Dodgers two years ago.

Reaching the World Series was a surprise for the Phillies, who were 22-29 when Rob Thomson replaced fired manager Joe Girardi on June 3. They were the 12th and final team to clinch a berth in the expanded playoffs, an October afterthought that would have been watching at home under the previous postseason format.

After finishing 87-75 during the regular season, Philadelphia swept two games from NL Central champion St. Louis in the new wild-card series and upended NL East champ Atlanta, a 101-game winner, over four games in the Division Series. Then the Phillies beat San Diego in five games in an all-wild card NLCS.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez