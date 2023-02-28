Phillies' Song throws off mound, knows challenges ahead

“I feel like I’m trying to be a baseball player again, I guess,” Song said. “It’s hard when you’re around the competition level these guys are. I’m just trying to keep my head above water right now.”

Song had been a flight officer training on a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft at Naval Air Station Jacksonville in northeast Florida before the Navy granted a transfer from active duty to reserves.

“He looked like he's got a feel for all his pitches, but he's still building up," Thomson said. “So really, there's no evalauation other than he's healthy. Not commanding his pitches but just a feel for them, being able to throw strikes and spin the ball. He looks like he can do that.”

That decision allowed him the chance to try and regain the skills that were impressive during his only pro season in 2019 when he made seven starts for Boston’s Class A Lowell affiliate, striking out 19 in 17 innings with a 1.06 ERA. With a fastball in the upper 90s mph, he went 11-1 with a 1.44 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 94 innings during his senior year at Navy.

“I think that it's definitely just way too early to tell,” Song said. “There’s so much that needs to get done for me right that it’s not something I could really project.”

Song was taken by the Phillies from Boston in the winter meeting draft for unprotected minor league players in December. He was selected by the Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2019 amateur draft when Dombrowski headed Boston’s baseball operations.

Song is not getting any special treatment in the clubhouse. His locker is one of four temporary ones in the middle of the room.

After his workout, he sat at his locker in shorts and a T-shirt working on his glove.

Regardless of the ultimate outcome, Song is having fun right now.

“These guys create a very good environment," Song said. “Definitely, the fun is not an issue right now, that’s for sure.” ___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

