Phillies' Realmuto, Nola, 2 others unvaccinated, out vs Jays

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, July 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, July 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

National & World News
45 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies will be without J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson during a two-game series in Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on unvaccinated travelers.

Nola started on the mound for Philadelphia's game Monday night at St. Louis and was not scheduled to pitch against the Blue Jays during the series that begins Tuesday. Bohm, an infielder, came out of Monday's game with an apparent hand injury.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters before the game that the four players will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit two days of pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement.

If Bohm goes on the injured list, he won't face those same consequences. The 25-year-old told reporters prior to the game that he wished his “personal choice” didn’t affect the whole team.

“Yeah, that’s the difficult part of it,” Bohm said. “I wish it didn’t have to be like that. It’s a personal deal. I’ve made a choice, and there’s consequences that come with that and I have to suffer those. It is what it is.”

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson, right, scores as Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto reaches for the throw during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson, right, scores as Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto reaches for the throw during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson, right, scores as Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto reaches for the throw during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

