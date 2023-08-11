Phillies' Michael Lorenzen will get eight days of rest after his 124-pitch no-hitter

Michael Lorenzen will get some extra rest after pushing himself beyond his usual limits while throwing a no-hitter

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
16 minutes ago
X

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Lorenzen will get some extra rest after pushing himself beyond his usual limits while throwing a no-hitter.

The 31-year-old Phillies right-hander threw a career-high 124 pitches in his no-no against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night. Lorenzen was making his first home start for Philadelphia, which acquired the All-Star in a trade with Detroit.

Lorenzen won’t pitch again until Aug. 18 at Washington. Philadelphia has been going with a six-man rotation to reduce starters’ workload, and the club has two days off next week.

Lorenzen said Thursday his arm hurt “10 percent more so” than it would after a normal outing. His previous career high was 107 pitches in 2015, his rookie year.

“Nothing too crazy,” Lorenzen said. “But the eight days (off) will help a little bit. Trying to ease back in a routine before my next start should help.”

The defending NL champion Phillies hold the league’s top wild-card spot. The six-man rotation is temporary, manager Rob Thomson said.

“After we get through the off days, we will probably go back to the five-man rotation,” he said. “We have a lot of off days in there and a lot of guys will get five days’ rest circulating through there.”

Lorenzen was bleary-eyed a day after the best outing of his career. He was awoken at 6:30 a.m. by his 9-month-old daughter, June.

“My eyes are burning,” Lorenzen said. “There wasn’t much sleep. But it’s been fun to be able to reflect and relive it.”

He spent some of the morning responding to congratulatory text messages. Lorenzen’s no-hitter was the 14th in Philadelphia’s 140-year history and the first complete game of his career.

“It was pretty neat and pretty emotional moment for me, my family and this team,” he said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Testimony begins in challenge of Ga. ban on treatment for trans kids2h ago

NEW DETAILS
Atlanta jail inmate was homeless, mentally ill teen
4h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

BREAKING
Suspect barricaded inside West Midtown apartment, SWAT on scene
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb teacher accused of reading controversial book testifies in hearing
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb teacher accused of reading controversial book testifies in hearing
4h ago

Credit: Special

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Black Atlanta venture capital firm hits back at conservative group’s lawsuit
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Two rival robotaxi services win approval to operate throughout San Francisco despite...
6m ago
No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud struggles in his preseason debut as the Texans beat the Patriots...
15m ago
Phillies' Michael Lorenzen will get eight days of rest after his 124-pitch no-hitter
16m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Beyoncé, Light Up the Corners and more
9h ago
Fresh produce near you: AJC guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top