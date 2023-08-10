Phillies' Michael Lorenzen has no-hitter through 8 innings vs. Nationals

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Lorenzen has not allowed a hit through eight innings Wednesday for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Washington Nationals.

The right-hander has struck out four and walked four. He has thrown 111 pitches, 67 for strikes.

The crowd of 30,406 stood and cheered when Lorenzen retired CJ Abrams on a flyball to end the eighth. He sat down all three batters in the frame on flyballs to the outfield.

The Phillies lead 7-0. Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Weston Wilson homered in his first major league plate appearance.

The 31-year-old Lorenzen was an All-Star this season for Detroit before the Phillies acquired him at the trade deadline for a minor leaguer. He promptly threw a season-high eight innings of two-run ball in his Phillies debut last week.

Lorenzen spent much of his career as a reliever for the Reds, but he’s been exclusively a starter for the Tigers and Los Angeles Angels the past couple seasons.

Houston's Framber Valdez threw a no-hitter against Cleveland on Aug. 1. It was the third no-hitter in the majors this season. New York Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán pitched a perfect game at Oakland on June 28, and Matt Manning, Alex Lange and Jason Foley of Detroit threw a combined no-no against Toronto on July 8.

