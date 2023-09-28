BreakingNews
Phillies deny emotional support alligator from entering ballpark

A Phillies fan and his emotional support alligator were denied entrance to watch Philadelphia host Pittsburgh
42 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Phillies fan and his emotional support animal, an alligator named WallyGator, were denied entrance to watch Philadelphia host Pittsburgh.

Social media posts showed the gator on a leash with a harness with his name on it outside the stadium Wednesday.

WallyGator is a working emotional support alligator owned by Joie Henney, of Jonestown, Pennsylvania. The reptile has a big presence on Instagram and TikTok.

Citizens Bank Park's policy on support animals is posted on the Phillies' official website. It states, "Guide dogs, service animals, or service animals in training are welcome. All other animals are prohibited."

Henney spoke to The Philadelphia Inquirer last year and said WallyGator helps him battle depression and that "he likes to give hugs." Henney said then that the gator had never bitten anyone.

