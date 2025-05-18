Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Phillies closer José Alvarado suspended for 80 games for positive drug test

Philadelphia Phillies closer José Alvarado has been suspended for 80 games following a positive test for external testosterone under Major League Baseball’s drug-testing program
Philadelphia Phillies' José Alvarado pitches during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies' José Alvarado pitches during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Updated 29 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies closer José Alvarado was suspended for 80 games on Sunday following a positive test for external testosterone under Major League Baseball’s drug-testing program.

Alvarado, among the hardest-throwing relievers, became the second player suspended this year under the big league testing program after Atlanta outfielder Jurickson Profar.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the positive test was caused by a weight loss drug Alvarado took during the offseason. Dombrowski said Alvarado accepted the suspension and did not appeal.

“It’s not something he did knowingly,” Dombrowski said. “I believe that, the way he talked to me.”

Barring rainouts that push games into later this season, Alvarado would be eligible to return on Aug. 19 against Seattle. Alvarado would lose $4.5 million, exactly half his $9 million salary this year, as part of a $22 million, three-year contract.

Because of the suspension, he would be ineligible for the postseason.

“We’ve got to move on,” manager Rob Thomson said. “It’s too bad, but we’ve got to move on. We have really good pieces here that can pick up the slack.”

Phillies closing options include Jordan Romano and Orion Kerkering.

A 29-year-old left-hander, Alvarado is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA and seven saves in seven chances. His 99.6 mph four-seam fastball velocity ranks fifth among those who have thrown 250 or more pitches.

Philadelphia has a $9 million option on Alvarado for 2026 with a $500,000 buyout.

Alvarado is 19-26 with a 3.40 ERA in 399 relief appearances and one start over nine major league seasons with Tampa Bay (2017-20) and the Phillies (2021-25). He has 52 saves in 68 appearances and appeared in 21 postseason games over the last three seasons.

Alvarado had 13 saves last year, Jeff Hoffman 10 and Carlos Estévez six. Hoffman became a free agent and signed a $33 million, three-year contract with Toronto, and Estévez became a free agent and agreed to a $22 million, two-year deal with Kansas City.

Alvarado was the sixth player suspended this year for a drug violation. One was suspended under the minor league program and three under the program for minor leaguers assigned outside the United States and Canada.

Right-hander José Ruiz, on the injured list since May 3 with neck spasms, was activated to fill Alvarado’s roster spot.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher José Alvarado delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuña Jr. and Director of Baseball Player Relations Franco García speak with the media before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, May 14, 2025 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Kathryn Skeean)

Credit: AP

Strider's fastball velocity takes slight dip in simulated game as Acuña's rehab moves to Gwinnett

Braves stars Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider ramping up their injury rehabs

Diamondbacks manager Lovullo gets tossed, then ejects entire umpiring crew in game vs Giants

The Latest

JJ, center, from Austria arrives at the airport in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, May 18, 2025, after winning the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel yesterday. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

Austria welcomes JJ back home with cheers, hugs and roses after winning Eurovision Song Contest

10m ago

Authorities investigating Palm Springs, California, fertility clinic explosion identify suspect

11m ago

Alcaraz beats Sinner again to win the Italian Open and solidify his status as French Open favorite

17m ago

Featured

Three people were shot to death and six others were wounded early Sunday outside of a bar on Log Cabin Drive on Macon's west side, officials said. (Joe Kovac Jr./AJC)

Credit: Joe Kovac

3 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting outside Macon bar early Sunday

Bibb County officials have not said if they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Macon's west side

EPA to roll back regulations on some toxic chemicals found in Georgia

Federal data reveals 48 Georgia public water systems have reported the presence of these “forever chemicals.”

Gridlock Guy: How quick response mitigated one of Atlanta’s most memorable accidents

On May 8, 2015, a plane with four people on board crashed onto Interstate 285, killing all four but miraculously no one on the ground was injured.