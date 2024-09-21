Nation & World News

Phillies clinch 3rd straight playoff berth and close in on NL East title

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have clinched their third consecutive playoff appearance by beating the New York Mets 12-2
Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm is congratulated by Trea Turner, left, after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm is congratulated by Trea Turner, left, after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
35 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies clinched their third consecutive playoff appearance Friday night with a 12-2 victory over the New York Mets.

Assured at least a National League wild card, the Phillies can secure their first NL East title since 2011 with one more win this weekend against the second-place Mets at Citi Field.

With the division crown so close, Philadelphia planned a mellow celebration following Friday night's game — hoping to let loose soon with a boozy clubhouse bash after locking up first place.

Seeking their third World Series championship, the Phillies overtook Atlanta for the division lead on May 3 and haven't trailed since.

Philadelphia (92-62) has the best record in the major leagues and is on track for a first-round bye in the playoffs. It's the third time the Phillies have reached the postseason three years in a row (1976-78 and 2007-11).

Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm, Trea Turner and Nick Castellanos have powered the offense, while Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suárez and Cristopher Sánchez have anchored the pitching staff on a team largely unchanged from 2023.

Philadelphia won five straight NL East titles from 2007-11, then went 10 years without making the playoffs. A wild-card entry each of the past two postseasons, the Phillies put together consecutive October runs that ended in heartbreak.

They reached the 2022 World Series, losing to Houston in six games, and dropped a seven-game NL Championship Series to Arizona last year after leading the underdog Diamondbacks 2-0 and 3-2.

So this time, the Phillies are looking to go all the way and finally finish the job.

Philadelphia's only World Series championships came in 1980 and 2008.

Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm hits a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Philadelphia Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos hits an RBI double during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

