Phillies clear out 'pen, decline options on Neris, Phelps

Philadelphia also said Friday that right-hander Heath Hembree, left-hander Adam Morgan and right-hander Blake Parker all elected free agency rather than accept outright assignments off the 40-man roster. Right-hander Johan Quezada was claimed off waivers from Miami, and infielder Phil Gosselin also refused an outright assignments and elected free agency.

Neris' option was worth $7,111,111, including $111,111 in escalators for games finished. He was Philadelphia's most reliable reliever in 2019 but struggled in 2020 after landing on the COVID-19 injured list during summer camp workouts. The right-hander posted a 4.57 ERA with five saves in 24 games, among the biggest disappointments for a bullpen that had a 7.06 ERA. His contract did not include a buyout.