Phillies' Bryce Harper ejected after charging Rockies dugout

“A guy yelling in your dugout? That shouldn’t happen,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "Flat-out, that shouldn’t happen.”

Harper returned to the NL champion Phillies on May 2 after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Bird was also ejected.

“I get a little emotional on the mound sometimes," said Bird, who added his comments toward the dugout weren't directed at anyone in particular. "It’s a good team. It was a big moment. I got a little emotional out there. They took exception to it.”

“He’s a great player," Bird said of Harper. "He plays with emotion. I love that he plays with emotion. He’s a player I look up to.”

Thomson had been thrown out the previous inning after arguing with plate umpire Ryan Wills over a called third strike on Kyle Schwarber.

“You never want to see your star players get thrown out of a game, but he’s protecting his teammates," Thomson said of Harper. "That’s what this group does. They protect each other, they fight for each other and I’m proud of them for it. He’s an emotional guy and he was sticking up for his teammates.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP