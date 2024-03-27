BreakingNews
Braves’ season opener postponed until Friday
Nation & World News

Phillies-Braves and Brewers-Mets openers postponed a day to Friday due to rainy forecast

Baseball season openers in New York and Philadelphia have been postponed a day until Friday because of rainy forecasts in both cities
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner, left, talks with teammate first baseman Bryce Harper in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees Monday, March 11, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner, left, talks with teammate first baseman Bryce Harper in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees Monday, March 11, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By MIKE FITZPATRICK – Associated Press
35 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball openers in New York and Philadelphia were postponed a day until Friday because of rainy forecasts in both cities.

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets were scheduled to host the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday afternoon, a day featuring the first full slate of major league games this year. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres started the season with a two-game series in Seoul, South Korea, last week.

But with wet weather expected much of Thursday in Queens, the Mets announced Wednesday the game was pushed back to Friday at 1:40 p.m.

Minutes later, the Philadelphia Phillies announced their sold-out opener against the NL East rival Atlanta Braves was moved from Thursday at 3:05 p.m. to Friday at the same time due to anticipated rain.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz throws during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, March 11, 2024, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper walks to the dugout after striking out in the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees Monday, March 11, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz

Kirby Smart: Fast cars and college football players a growing issue

Credit: Jason Getz

BREAKING
Braves’ season opener postponed until Friday
24m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING
MARTA says new stations won’t replace eastside streetcar extension
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

BREAKING
‘They terrorized Ahmaud.’ Feds want hate crime convictions upheld
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

BREAKING
‘They terrorized Ahmaud.’ Feds want hate crime convictions upheld
2h ago

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Forsyth OKs new deal to advance $2B arena and entertainment district
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

The death toll in the Moscow concert hall attack rises to 143, while 80 others remain...
7m ago
Central American and Mexican families mourn the Baltimore bridge collapse missing workers
10m ago
Stock market today: Most of Wall Street drifts higher as Merck and Trump Media jump
15m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Attention, Braves fans: Meet the new host of the AJC Braves Report podcast, Barrett...
Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town