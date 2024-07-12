Nation & World News

Phillies back Nola with 3 homers and down Dodgers 5-1 to finish 3-game sweep

Brandon Marsh hit a home run and an RBI triple, Trea Turner launched his sixth longball in nine games and the Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 5-1 victory
Philadelphia Phillies' Brandon Marsh is doused by Bryson Stott after the Phillies won a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies' Brandon Marsh is doused by Bryson Stott after the Phillies won a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By ANTHONY SANFILIPPO – Associated Press
32 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Marsh hit a home run and an RBI triple, Trea Turner launched his sixth longball in nine games and the Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 5-1 victory Thursday night.

Aaron Nola (11-4) struck out nine in six innings and Kyle Schwarber also went deep for the Phillies, who swept the Dodgers for the first time since 2011 — and the first time in Philadelphia since 2008. Los Angeles has lost four straight overall.

In a matchup between the top two teams in the National League, the Phillies led in every inning of the series except for the first one on Tuesday, which ended with both teams scoreless. They outscored the Dodgers 19-5 in the three games.

Marsh clubbed a 3-1 fastball from Landon Knack into the right-field seats leading off the second inning. Marsh then ripped a triple off Knack down the right-field line in the sixth, scoring Nick Castellanos to put the Phillies ahead 3-1.

Turner hit a solo shot in the first inning off Dodgers opener Anthony Banda (1-2) and added an infield single in the fourth. In the 21 games since he returned to Philadelphia's lineup following a 38-game stint on the injured list with a left hamstring strain, Turner is batting .356 with 11 multi-hit games.

Johan Rojas had an RBI single for Philadelphia.

Nola allowed one run and four hits. His 11 wins rank second in the NL behind Atlanta lefty Chris Sale (12).

Gavin Lux provided the only offense for the Dodgers, when he homered off the base of the left-field foul pole against Nola in the fifth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies 1B Bryce Harper returned to the lineup after missing one game with a bruised left hand. Harper took a line drive off his glove hand in the second inning of Tuesday’s game against the Dodgers — his first game back after missing nine with a left hamstring strain.

UP NEXT

Los Angeles turns to LHP James Paxton (7-2, 4.24 ERA) against Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.37) to start a weekend series Friday in Detroit.

The Phillies send All-Star LHP Ranger Suárez (10-3, 2.58 ERA) to the mound against Oakland LHP Hogan Harris (1-3, 3.22) in Philadelphia on Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Philadelphia Phillies' Brandon Marsh follows through after hitting a run-scoring triple against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Landon Knack during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos, left, scores past Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith on a triple by Brandon Marsh during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola pitches during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Anthony Banda during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner reacts after flying out against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Landon Knack during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani reacts after a strike against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm catches a fly out by Los Angeles Dodgers' Miguel Rojas during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani flies out against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas hangs onto a single by Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, left, rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Yarbrough during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies' José Alvarado celebrates with Garrett Stubbs after the Phillies won a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher José Alvarado reacts after the Phillies won a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber hits a home run against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Yarbrough during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani breaks his bat on a ground out against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Three more Georgia Bulldogs football players accused of reckless driving

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Delta faces criticism for social media post on Palestinian flag pins

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Emory University’s Muslim religious life scholar resigns

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Blue Bird gets $80 million to convert old plant to make electric buses

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Blue Bird gets $80 million to convert old plant to make electric buses

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia is conducting another audit of voters’ citizenship
The Latest

Credit: AP

Prince Harry honored with Pat Tillman Award for Service at The ESPYS
14m ago
Longtime NFL assistant coach and defensive mastermind Monte Kiffin dies at age 84
20m ago
If Jürgen Klopp is available, Jim Curtin says no others need be interviewed by US Soccer
22m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Two key Braves relievers have rare off night in loss to D-backs that snaps win streak
How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend
What Georgia abortion rights advocates say about shift in GOP party platform