Philippines leader: Rich countries have put poorest at risk

Marcos hinted at inequality in the very complex he stood in, pressing for a seat on the Security Council. He said very foundations of the U.N. were being ignored, but offered no elaboration.

“Our very charter is being violated around the world as we speak,” he said.

Among other issues, Marcos called for a reduction in nuclear arms and the creation of regulations governing cyberspace the weaponization of artificial intelligence.

Marcos was swept into office in a stunning election victory, 36 years after an army-backed “People Power” revolt booted his father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr., from office and into global infamy. The elder Marcos was known for tyrannical rule, though his son has rejected labeling him a dictator.

President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)