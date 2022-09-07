ajc logo
X

Philippines ending compulsory mask wearing outdoors

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., left, escorted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo inspects an honor guard upon his arrival at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, Monday, Sept, 5, 2022. (Adek Berry/ Pool Photo via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., left, escorted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo inspects an honor guard upon his arrival at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, Monday, Sept, 5, 2022. (Adek Berry/ Pool Photo via AP)

National & World News
2 hours ago
Philippine officials say President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved a recommendation to end the mandatory wearing of masks outdoors across the country more than two years after it was imposed at the height of the coronavirus pandemic

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved a recommendation to end the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors across the country more than two years after it was imposed at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, top officials said Wednesday.

The Philippines and Myanmar are the last countries in Southeast Asia to ease the compulsory wearing of masks outdoors, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said. A study showed the lifting of the mandatory requirement in other countries has not led to an alarming upsurge in infections when people continue to take precautions, he said.

He appealed to people to keep maintaining distance and washing hands, and urged the elderly and those afflicted with other illnesses to continue wearing mask outdoors.

Rosario Vergeire, a top health official, said a government body dealing with the pandemic would assess if the compulsory wearing of masks indoors could be lifted toward the end of the year in public areas, which could considerably increase the number of people who would receive their coronavirus booster shots.

The government move came after Mayor Michael Rama of central Cebu City declared the wearing of masks outdoors voluntary in a trial period ending at the end of the year.

Among the hardest hit by coronavirus outbreaks in Southeast Asia, the Philippines imposed one of the longest lockdowns in the world, which caused its worst economic recession in decades and deepened poverty, hunger and unemployment.

Editors' Picks
Warnock accepts Walker’s preferred Savannah debate with conditions4h ago
Atlanta school board approves $2.6 million for weapon detection system
5h ago
MARTA seeks public input on Atlanta Streetcar extension
5h ago
Atlanta United suspends Josef Martinez for one week
1h ago
Atlanta United suspends Josef Martinez for one week
1h ago
Kirby Smart rips No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs’ practice performance
3h ago
The Latest
Major League Baseball Players Association joins AFL-CIO
2m ago
One-legged Stone Age skeleton may show oldest amputation
5m ago
Biden to channel Kennedy in his push for a cancer 'moonshot'
9m ago
Featured
From left, Douglas Frank chats with Melissa Sauder and her daughter, Anley, 13, of Grant, Neb., before the start of the Nebraska Election Integrity Forum on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
Inside City Hall: News of hospital closure comes as blindside to mayor’s office
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top