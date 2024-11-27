Philippine police file criminal complaints against VP Sara Duterte and her security aides

The Department of Justice said it was also looking into potentially seditious remarks by Marcos's successor and the vice president's father, Rodrigo Duterte, who said in a news conference that the civilian government would only listen if the military would voice concerns about corruption and irregularities under the Marcos administration.

"There is a fractured governance … It is only the military who can correct it,” the former president told a news conference Monday night. He said he was not agitating the military to rise against Marcos but only reaffirming the real situation in the Philippines.

Still, justice officials said an investigation into the former president's remarks would proceed.

The criminal complaints for assaulting, disobeying and grave coercion against police authorities were filed against the vice president and her security and other aides before state prosecutors, a police statement said. Such crimes are punishable by a jail term and a fine.

The complaints were set off by a chaotic squabble over the weekend in the House of Representatives where the vice president’s chief of staff, Zuleika Lopez, has been temporarily detained. Lopez has been accused by legislators of obstructing and not cooperating with a congressional inquiry into alleged misuse of confidential and intelligence funds by the offices of the vice president and education secretary when Sara Duterte headed it under the Marcos administration.

At one point, authorities were ordered to transfer Lopez to a women’s prison outside Congress, causing her to become agitated. The vice president and her staff intervened to oppose the order and Lopez was eventually moved to a government hospital, where she remains confined.

“The rule of law is fundamental to our democratic system. No one, regardless of their position, should be above accountability,” national police chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said of the criminal complaints against the vice president and her aides. The national police “remain committed to ensuring the proper execution of lawful orders and protecting public order.”

"Resistance and disobedience to a person in authority not only violates the law but also undermines public trust,” Marbil said.

In a separate case, Philippine authorities handed a subpoena to the vice president's office Tuesday, inviting her to answer investigators’ questions about the threats she made over the weekend. Duterte said she was not making a direct threat but was expressing concerns for her own safety.

Marcos told a televised public address that the vice president’s threats against him, his wife Liza Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, were a criminal plot and vowed to fight it and uphold the rule of law.

Marcos ran with Sara Duterte as his vice-presidential running mate in 2022 elections and both won landslide victories on a campaign call of national unity. In the Philippines, a president and vice president are elected separately and that has resulted in rival politicians assuming the top political posts in a country with deep political and social divisions.

The two leaders and their camps have since fallen out over key differences, including in their approaches to China's aggressive territorial claims i n the disputed South China Sea and views on ex-President Duterte's deadly anti-drugs crackdown that left thousands of mostly poor suspect dead.

Duterte resigned from the Marcos Cabinet in June as education secretary and head of an anti-insurgency body and became one of the most vocal critics of the president, his wife and Romualdez, the president’s cousin who heads a congress that’s dominated by their allies.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP