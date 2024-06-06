Philippine fishing boat explosion and fire kill 6 crewmembers while 6 others are rescued

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — At least six crewmembers of a fishing boat were killed when an explosion and a fire hit their vessel at sea nearly 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) off a central Philippine province, coast guard officials said Thursday, adding six others were rescued.

Surviving crewmembers, including the skipper of the F/B King Bryan, were still being treated at a hospital or were too traumatized to tell investigators what set off the explosion and fire onboard the vessel Wednesday night off Naga city in Cebu province, coast guard officials said.

One of the injured crewmen was in critical condition at a hospital in Cebu, the coast guard said.