Philippine ferry fire leaves 12 dead, at least 7 missing

“Some of the passengers were roused from sleep due to the commotion caused by the fire. Some jumped off the ship,” Hataman told The Associated Press by telephone.

Most of those who died drowned and were recovered at sea, officials said.

The burned ferry has been towed to Basilan's shoreline and an investigation was underway, Hataman said.

Sea accidents are common in the Philippine archipelago because of frequent storms, badly maintained boats, overcrowding and spotty enforcement of safety regulations, especially in remote provinces.

In December 1987, the ferry Dona Paz sank after colliding with a fuel tanker, killing more than 4,300 people in the world’s worst peacetime maritime disaster.

