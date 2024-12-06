Breaking: Man who says he had 3 beers before hitting Cobb teen guilty of lesser charges
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Philadelphians will channel their inner Italian Stallion at Rocky, Adrian look-alike contest

Couples who look awkward on skates can celebrate their cute clumsiness as Philadelphia’s RockyFest on Friday features a Rocky and Adrian look-alike contest
Visitors gather around the Rocky Statue and the “Rocky Steps” during RockyFest 2024 at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo Tassanee Vejpongsa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Visitors gather around the Rocky Statue and the “Rocky Steps” during RockyFest 2024 at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo Tassanee Vejpongsa)
40 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Couples who look awkward on skates – and on dates - can celebrate their cute clumsiness as Philadelphia's RockyFest on Friday features a Rocky and Adrian look-alike contest.

The evening event at the University of Pennsylvania’s 1923 Ice Rink is meant to echo the pair’s first date in the classic 1976 film. Rocky never actually dons ice skates in the scene, but instead shuffles alongside his best friend Paulie’s sister as she tries to stay upright.

The winners will get dinner at South Philadelphia’s iconic Victor Café, where the servers also sing opera, along with a hotel stay and a $250 certificate for a Rocky-themed gift shop.

Philadelphia served as a backdrop to the popular Rocky franchise, something the city is celebrating nearly 50 years later with a five-day festival that grew out of the inaugural Rocky Day last year.

The events this week have included a mural unveiling, movie marathons, talks on the enduring appeal of the Sylvester Stallone character and a bus tour of favorite scenes.

Meanwhile, a second cast of the Rocky statue was unveiled at the top of the Rocky steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art — the original was featured in "Rocky III" — and will remain there through Dec. 31.

“This statue represents everything that the Rocky films stand for: resilience, heart, and the unbreakable bond between Rocky and the people of Philadelphia,” Stallone said in a statement.

FILE - Sylvester Stallone, left, poses with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney in front of the Rocky statue at the Philadelphia Art Museum for a "Creed II" photo op, Friday, April 6, 2018, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Visitors gather around the Rocky Statue and the “Rocky Steps” during RockyFest 2024 at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo Tassanee Vejpongsa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Philadelphia ready to go the distance with RockyFest week dedicated to 'Rocky' movies
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

2024 in pop culture: In a bruising year, we sought out fantasy, escapism — and cute...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets engaged to Hailee Steinfeld
Placeholder Image
A Christmas miracle: Railroad crossing closures around Marietta Square postponed
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Indianapolis police officers are acquitted in the 2022 death of a man at his parents’...4m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts around its records after a solid jobs report7m ago
JD Vance and his wife tour western North Carolina to survey damage from Hurricane Helene9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Timeline: What to know about Druid Hills High School
Out-of-state travel for abortions increases among Georgia women
Weekend Predictions: Georgia becomes SEC champ, Falcons lose in Minnesota