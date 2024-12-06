Philadelphians will channel their inner Italian Stallion at Rocky, Adrian look-alike contest

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Couples who look awkward on skates – and on dates - can celebrate their cute clumsiness as Philadelphia's RockyFest on Friday features a Rocky and Adrian look-alike contest.

The evening event at the University of Pennsylvania’s 1923 Ice Rink is meant to echo the pair’s first date in the classic 1976 film. Rocky never actually dons ice skates in the scene, but instead shuffles alongside his best friend Paulie’s sister as she tries to stay upright.

The winners will get dinner at South Philadelphia’s iconic Victor Café, where the servers also sing opera, along with a hotel stay and a $250 certificate for a Rocky-themed gift shop.