Philadelphia police officer shot by fleeing suspect is in critical condition

A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the neck and was in critical condition Saturday night, officials said.

The 31-year-old officer was in critical condition and undergoing surgery at Temple University Hospital, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said during a news conference outside the hospital.

The officer, a veteran of more than six years on the force, and his partner stopped a car with four people inside shortly before 8 p.m. The officers saw a person with a gun holster and the suspect fled, firing three times at the officers, Bethel said.