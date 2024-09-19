Philadelphia officer who died weeks after being shot recalled as a dedicated public servant

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia police officer who recently died from wounds he suffered when he was shot during a traffic stop earlier this year was eulogized Thursday as a dedicated public servant who asked to be assigned to the community where he grew up so he could improve the lives of residents.

Jaime Roman, 31, was shot June 22 in the city's Kensington section and remained hospitalized until he died Sept. 10. The alleged shooter, Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez, 36, initially was charged with attempted murder and other offenses. But following Roman's death, the charges were upgraded to murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and weapons counts.

Vazquez was the driver of a vehicle that Roman and another officer had stopped, authorities have said. He fled the scene on foot when the officers tried to question him about a gun holster found in the vehicle, but then turned back and started shooting at them with a gun he had in his waistband. Roman was hit in the neck and was taken to a hospital.