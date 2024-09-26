Nation & World News

Philadelphia mayor reveals the new 76ers deal to build an arena downtown

Philadelphia’s mayor has revealed the terms of the deal negotiated with the city’s pro basketball team for a new $1.3 billion arena downtown
FILE - Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker speaks at at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Feb. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker speaks at at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Feb. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
20 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia's mayor has revealed the terms of the deal negotiated with the city's pro basketball team for a new $1.3 billion arena downtown.

The agreement reached earlier this month calls for the Philadelphia 76ers to finance the entire project, with no city funding involved. There is, however, a provision that would let the NBA team make annual payments in lieu of taxes averaging $6 million per year. The agreement also calls for a $50 million investment in businesses, neighboring communities and the city's schools to blunt the project's impact, Mayor Cherelle Parker said during a news conference Wednesday night.

“I truly am proud having made this decision and negotiated an agreement that will definitely ensure that our Sixers are staying home right here in Philadelphia, where they should be," Parker said.

City officials also released drafts of the nine bills and two resolutions needed to authorize the project, including measures that allow the city to acquire the arena property and change zoning rules. Parker said her administration would hold a series of town halls in the coming months where residents could discuss concerns about the proposal.

Team owners say their planned “76 Place” project would improve a struggling retail corridor near City Hall and capitalize on the city’s public transit. They also have vowed not to renew the lease on their current space, a circa 1996 arena in the city’s South Philadelphia sports complex, when their lease runs out in 2031.

The proposal has drawn significant opposition from activists in the city's Chinatown area, who fear it would disrupt or displace residents and businesses. They say the city has ignored concerns that the project will increase vehicle traffic in their pedestrian-friendly neighborhood and force vulnerable residents — older people, low-income families and new immigrants — to move out. Parker on Wednesday renewed her pledge to preserve the area, which is just over a block from the proposed arena site.

If ultimately approved by the City Council, demolition work in the area would begin in 2026 with construction starting two years later. Officials hope to open the arena in time for the 76ers’ 2031-32 season.

Evening traffic passes near the Chinatown neighborhood of Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man walks through the Chinatown neighborhood of Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People pass through the Chinatown neighborhood of Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man walks through the Chinatown neighborhood of Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People walk through the Chinatown neighborhood of Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Forsyth hockey arena project moves forward with more hurdles to come
Placeholder Image

Hawks players help pack a million meals for Atlanta residents
Placeholder Image

Credit: Lalani Ventures

City gives boost to Underground Atlanta apartment tower
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

More shelter beds and a crackdown on tents mean fewer homeless encampments in San...
The Latest
Helene is upgraded to Category 2 hurricane as it barrels toward Florida8m ago
Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo fired by Red Bull, likely ending his Formula 1 career8m ago
Oklahoma executes a man for a 1992 killing despite board recommending his life be spared13m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Helene could be among Georgia’s worst hurricanes. Here’s why it’s so rare
Gen Z candidates are looking to change Georgia’s political landscape
Amid questions over cost of weight loss shots, Atlanta doctors offer cheaper options