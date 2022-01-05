Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Philadelphia fire kills at least 13, including 7 children

People gather near the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
caption arrowCaption
People gather near the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

National & World News
By RON TODT and CLAUDIA LAUER, Associated Press
Updated 53 minutes ago
The deadliest single fire in Philadelphia in at least a century has killed 13 people, including seven children, and sent two people to hospitals

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A large fire tore through a two-unit house early Wednesday in Philadelphia, killing 13 people, including seven children, and sending two people to hospitals, fire officials said. They warned the numbers could grow as firefighters inspected the rowhome, where officials said 26 people had been staying.

The four smoke alarms in the building, which was public housing, do not appear to have been working, fire officials said. The blaze's cause was not determined, but officials shaken by the death toll — apparently the highest in a single fire in the city in at least a century — vowed to get to the bottom of it.

“I knew some of those kids — I used to see them playing on the corner,” said Dannie McGuire, 34, fighting back tears as she and Martin Burgert, 35, stood in the doorway of a home around the corner. They had lived there for a decade, she said, “and some of those kids have lived here as long as us.”

“I can’t picture how more people couldn’t get out — jumping out a window,” she said.

City and fire officials did not release the names or ages of those killed in the blaze, which started before 6:30 a.m.

“It was terrible. I’ve been around for 35 years now and this is probably one of the worst fires I have ever been to," said Craig Murphy, first deputy fire commissioner, at a news conference near the scene later in the morning.

“Losing so many kids is just devastating,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “Keep these babies in your prayers.”

Crews responded around 6:40 a.m. and saw flames shooting from the second-floor front windows of the home, in an area believed to be a kitchen, Murphy said. The odd configuration of the house, which had been split into two apartments, made it difficult to navigate, he said, but crews were able to bring it under control in less than an hour.

There were four smoke alarms in the building, Murphy said, none of which appeared to be working. There were 18 people staying in the upstairs apartment on the second and third floors, and eight staying in the downstairs apartment, which included the first floor and part of the second floor, he said.

The alarms had been inspected annually, and at least two had been replaced in 2020, with batteries replaced in the others at that time, Philadelphia Housing Authority officials said.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” said Andrea Duszenczuk, 68, whose family has long owned a home in the neighborhood and who walks her dog past the burnt home regularly. “A lot of these homes have old wiring — these are probably 125 years old. Who knows what’s behind the walls.”

Television news footage showed ladders propped up against the smoke-blackened front of the house, with all its windows missing. Holes remained in the roof where firefighters had broken through.

caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia firefighters work at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Philadelphia firefighters work at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia firefighters work at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

caption arrowCaption
Bystanders watch as the Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Firefighters and police responded to the fatal fire at a three-story rowhouse in the city's Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: ALEJANDRO A. ALVAREZ

Bystanders watch as the Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Firefighters and police responded to the fatal fire at a three-story rowhouse in the city's Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
caption arrowCaption
Bystanders watch as the Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Firefighters and police responded to the fatal fire at a three-story rowhouse in the city's Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: ALEJANDRO A. ALVAREZ

Credit: ALEJANDRO A. ALVAREZ

caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is seen after he talked with fire and police officials at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via

Credit: Alejandro A. Alvarez

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is seen after he talked with fire and police officials at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via
caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is seen after he talked with fire and police officials at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via

Credit: Alejandro A. Alvarez

Credit: Alejandro A. Alvarez

caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney speaks to the media at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: Alejandro A. Alvarez

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney speaks to the media at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney speaks to the media at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: Alejandro A. Alvarez

Credit: Alejandro A. Alvarez

caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia firefighters and police work at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Philadelphia firefighters and police work at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia firefighters and police work at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

caption arrowCaption
A Philadelphia firefighter works at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

A Philadelphia firefighter works at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
caption arrowCaption
A Philadelphia firefighter works at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia fire department's Craig Murphy speaks during a news conference near the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Philadelphia fire department's Craig Murphy speaks during a news conference near the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia fire department's Craig Murphy speaks during a news conference near the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia firefighters and police work at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. Officials say firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse early Wednesday around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Philadelphia firefighters and police work at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. Officials say firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse early Wednesday around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia firefighters and police work at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. Officials say firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse early Wednesday around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney pauses while speaking at a news conference near the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. Officials say firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse early Wednesday around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney pauses while speaking at a news conference near the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. Officials say firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse early Wednesday around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney pauses while speaking at a news conference near the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. Officials say firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse early Wednesday around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

caption arrowCaption
An unidentified woman reacts at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: Monica Herndon

An unidentified woman reacts at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
caption arrowCaption
An unidentified woman reacts at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: Monica Herndon

Credit: Monica Herndon

caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia firefighters work at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: Monica Herndon

Philadelphia firefighters work at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia firefighters work at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: Monica Herndon

Credit: Monica Herndon

caption arrowCaption
People gather near the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

People gather near the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
caption arrowCaption
People gather near the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia firefighters and police work at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. Officials say firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse early Wednesday around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Philadelphia firefighters and police work at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. Officials say firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse early Wednesday around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia firefighters and police work at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. Officials say firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse early Wednesday around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

Editors' Picks
The Latest
US hospitals seeing different kind of COVID surge this time
2m ago
Blood test may one day predict severe pregnancy complication
6m ago
US, Germany say Russia poses urgent challenge to stability
6m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top