Philadelphia Democratic primary voters choosing from crowded field of progressives, moderates

The candidates have pledged to tackle the city's violence and crime, and address the rampant quality-of-life issues, but how they plan to get there varies. The candidate who is able to muster their base and appeal to the widest cross-section of voters will ultimately tip the scales in a tight contest.

Voters on Tuesday will also elect seven out of more than 30 total Democratic and Republican candidates for city council-at-large seats and three contested district seats.

To the west, voters in Allegheny County, which encompasses the state's second largest city of Pittsburgh, will choose among six Democratic candidates vying to replace the county's top official, who is term-limited. The winner will face a lone Republican contender in the November general election. Unlike in the Philadelphia mayor's race, the primary winner will not necessarily be the person most likely to fill the county executive's seat.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP