Pharrell at Louis Vuitton celebrates the diversity of human skin in Paris UNESCO show

Inspired by the U.N. cultural headquarters populated with ambassadors, Williams explored various archetypes. The diplomat was featured in deep, rich tones of 1970s-inflected tailoring. The explorer appeared in sturdy yet stylish outerwear, including utility jackets and vests. The dandy, another key figure, strutted down the Damier-check grass runway in jackets and coats adorned with rhinestones and pearl embroidery.

Set against a dramatic sky, with shifting clouds and fluttering world flags, the collection’s progression of colors mirrored the diversity of the models, moving from darker to lighter tones. This gave way to a more integrated mix, symbolizing multicultural harmony. This theme extended to the garments, which included pixelated python skin patterns and world maps centered on Africa. A reinterpretation of the Damier pattern featured pale brown checks with multicolored accents. Soccer ball leather designs paid tribute to the world’s favorite sport.

Enamel maps were embedded in buttons, and the LV logo appeared subtly embossed on materials. Intricate details like black-on-black embroidery and crystal and pearl accents added layers of sophistication.

It also featured a range of luxury accessories, including vintage-inspired designs in soft leather with oversized monogram patterns and aged leather trims.

The show blended complexity with apparent simplicity, serving as both a showcase for luxury and a universal statement about unity, division, and the richness of the diaspora.

Once again, the celebrity designer made the show almost more about the act of putting on a spectacle, rather than a showcase for clothes. This appears to be the zeitgeist. Among the stars applauding were Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender.

Speaking about the tumult of the world currently, and the prevalence of the world’s flags around the U.N. building representing some nations at loggerheads or worse, Pharrell said that he would “never dare to think (this show) we could be a reason for people to come together. But to present that notion (of peace) and to present the possibility in a poetic way, is the only thing that we can do.’”

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP