Pharmacist in meningitis outbreak gets more prison time

Glenn Chin, former supervisory pharmacist for the New England Compounding Center, was resentenced to 10 1/2 years in prison after the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals threw out his eight-year punishment and ordered U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns to reconsider the case.

It comes a week after the same judge tacked on more than five years to the sentence for Barry Cadden, the former owner of the New England Compounding Center. Cadden was resentenced to 14 1/2 years in prison.