P&G's sales climb in Q4, but cautious on fiscal 2023 outlook

The company reported sales growth in its health care, fabric and home care and baby, feminine and family care segments. Its brands include Tide detergent, Gillette razors and Pampers diapers.

P&G earned $3.05 billion, or $1.21 per share, for the April through June period. That's 2 cents shy of what Wall Street expected.

The company reported fiscal 2022 sales of $80.2 billion and earnings of $5.81 per share.

For fiscal 2023, P&G foresees sales to be flat to up 2% from the prior year. Earnings are anticipated to be flat to up 4% from the previous year's $5.81 per share. Analysts polled by FactSet expect sales of $81.89 billion and earnings of $6.02 per share.