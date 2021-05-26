PG&E to ante up $150M for botched outages, recent wildfires

Although PG&E is being fined $106 million, the utility won't be paying that much now. That's because it is being credited for $86 million that it had already been ordered to refund to customers affected during the lengthy 2019 outages.

The decision imposing the fine will become effective in 30 days barring an appeal or a request for review.

In a statement, PG&E acknowledged its handling of the 2019 outages “fell short of what our customers expect and deserve" while highlighting improvements it has made since then to reduce the scope and duration of blackouts that are expected to periodically occur for at least for at least several more years while PG&E tries to improve its grid.

“We will continue to make additional improvements to support our customers, while working to keep them safe," PG&E said.

The $43.4 million in settlements will cover some of the costs incurred by 10 government agencies during the Kincade Fire that destroyed more than 100 homes in Sonoma County during October 2019 and the Zogg Fire that killed four people in Shasta County last September. Some of the money will also go to Tehama County, where the Zogg Fire also raged.

The payments won't wipe PG&E's slate entirely clean.

The San Francisco company is still facing 33 criminal charges of inadvertently injuring six firefighters and endangering public health in Sonoma County for the Kincade Fire — accusations that PG&E denies. The state also forwarded a March report blaming the Zogg Fire on PG&E to the Shasta County District Attorney's office to determine if criminal charges may be warranted there.

PG&E's neglect has had even more catastrophic consequences, most notably during 2017 and 2018 when a series of wildfires blamed on its equipment burned down more than 28,000 buildings and killed more than 100 people.

The devastation prompted PG&E to spend 17 months in bankruptcy court, where it negotiated a $13.5 billion settlement with wildfire victims. It also resulted in the company pleading guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in Butte County, where the town of Paradise was wiped out by the Camp Fire in 2018.

After emerging from bankruptcy protection last summer, PG&E hired a new chief executive, Patricia “Patti” Poppe, to oversee its efforts to imits grid during a process expected to last for most of this decade and, in this case, clean up some of its past messes.

“When I joined PG&E earlier this year, I said that I wanted to make it right and make it safe for our customers and communities," Poppe said.

Even so, PG&E continues to be haunted by its conduct before Poppe started her job in January.

California power regulators last month rebuked PG&E for ongoing neglect of its power lines last year. And the utility is scheduled to appear next week before a federal judge weighing whether its role in the Kincade Fire violated its probation terms for a criminal conviction that came down after its natural gas lines below up a suburban neighborhood south of San Francisco in 2010.