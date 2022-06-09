ajc logo
PGA Tour says Saudi-paid players no longer eligible for tour

Phil Mickelson of the United States stands on the tee before starting the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Phil Mickelson of the United States stands on the tee before starting the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

By DOUG FERGUSON, Associated Press
51 minutes ago
The PGA Tour says members who are playing in the Saudi-funded league in London are no longer eligible to play tour events

Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and other PGA Tour members who teed off in the Saudi-funded golf league Thursday are no longer eligible for PGA Tour events under penalties Commissioner Jay Monahan shared soon after the first tee shot was struck.

Still to be determined is whether those players are ever welcome back.

The ban includes participation in the Presidents Cup, which would involve the South African trio of Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace.

The USGA already has said eligible players can still compete in the U.S. Open next week. The PGA Tour does not run the majors.

In a memo sent to tour members, Monahan said that even if players resigned from the tour ahead of the first LIV Golf Invitational outside London, they will not be allowed to play PGA Tour events as a nonmember by getting a sponsor exemption.

Nine players have resigned from the PGA Tour, a list that includes Johnson and Sergio Garcia. Mickelson, who earned lifetime membership with his 45 PGA Tour titles, has not.

“These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons,” Monahan wrote. “But they can't demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you. The expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners.”

At issue is players competing without a conflicting event release from the PGA Tour. Players typically receive three such releases a year, but Monahan denied releases for the LIV Golf Invitational because it is an eight-tournament series that has five events in the United States.

The tour does not allow releases for events in North America.

“We have followed the tournament regulations from start to finish in responding to those players who have decided to turn their backs on the PGA Tour by willfully violating a regulation,” he wrote.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Dustin Johnson of the United States stands on the practice green before the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. The first LIV Golf Invitational, which offers $25 million in prize money, is taking place outside London starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Dustin Johnson of the United States stands on the practice green before the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. The first LIV Golf Invitational, which offers $25 million in prize money, is taking place outside London starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Dustin Johnson of the United States stands on the practice green before the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. The first LIV Golf Invitational, which offers $25 million in prize money, is taking place outside London starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman at the course ahead of the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. The first LIV Golf Invitational, which offers $25 million in prize money, is taking place outside London starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: Alastair Grant

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman at the course ahead of the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. The first LIV Golf Invitational, which offers $25 million in prize money, is taking place outside London starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman at the course ahead of the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. The first LIV Golf Invitational, which offers $25 million in prize money, is taking place outside London starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

