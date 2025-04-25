PGA Tour rookies Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo remain atop Zurich Classic leaderboard

The teams will play better ball Saturday and alternate shot Sunday.

“Tomorrow, we just keep playing how we’re playing, set ourselves up for Sunday and give ourselves a shot," Salinda said. “I think alternate shot is kind of our strength.”

Playing the back nine first, Salinda and Velo made the turn at 1 over, then rallied with four birdies on the easier front nine.

Novak is coming off a playoff loss last week to Justin Thomas in the RBC Heritage, his second straight top-three finish.

“There was really only one hole out there I felt like we were in trouble at any point really,” Novak said. “Our short games kind of take care of a lot of missteps. But a lot of good putting, and seven birdies today. That’s really strong for alternate shot.”

McIlroy, making his first start since winning the Masters, and Lowry were tied for 16th at 11 under after a 69.

The Irish stars eagled the par-5 second and played the first 12 holes in 6 under. They were 3 over on the last six, dropping strokes on the par-4 13th, par-3 17th and par-5 18th.

Danish identical twins Nicolai and Rasmus Holgaard were third at 15 under after a 70. They shot 59 on Thursday.

Jacob Bridgeman and Chandler Phillips had a 68 to get to 14 under.

