BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-285 south to I-20 east reopens after tractor-trailer overturned
ajc logo
X

PGA Tour, LPGA Tour cancel tournaments in China in October

National & World News
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
The PGA Tour and LPGA Tour have canceled their tournaments in Shanghai that were scheduled for October because of ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic

The PGA Tour and LPGA Tour have canceled their tournaments in Shanghai that were scheduled for October because of ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The HSBC Champions, part of the World Golf Championships series, was canceled for the third straight year. It was to be played at Sheshan International on Oct. 27-30.

The Buick LPGA Shanghai was to be held Oct. 13-16 at Qizhong Garden Golf Club. It also has not been played since 2019.

Both decisions were made with the China Golf Association, which approves golf tournaments.

The announcement Thursday comes as residents in parts of Shanghai and Beijing were ordered to undergo further rounds of COVID-19 testing following the discovery of new cases.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Eddie Rosario, Tyler Matzek return for Braves
Georgia Tech star Demaryius Thomas suffered from CTE at time of death
19h ago
Mike White settles in as Georgia’s basketball coach
1h ago
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
14h ago
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
14h ago
Hawks look to continue defensive upgrades with recent coaching moves
17h ago
The Latest
EXPLAINER: How UK Conservatives can change their leader
10m ago
Ciao! American Kennel Club adds a breed, the bracco Italiano
25m ago
Germany eases path to permanent residency for migrants
27m ago
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
Georgia high court rightly overturned murder convictions, legal experts say
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top