PGA Live Updates | Sunny skies greet the leaders at final round of the PGA Championship

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

37 minutes ago
The weather has broken at Oak Hill ahead of the final round of the PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The weather has broken at Oak Hill ahead of the final round of the PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka fired a 4-under 66 in the third round at the soggy East Course to reach 6 under for the tournament. Koepka has a one-shot lead over Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners as he pursues his fifth major championship and third PGA title.

The 33-year-old Koepka also is seeking a bit of redemption after letting the 54-hole lead get away at the Masters in April.

Only seven players will begin the final round under par following a rain-soaked third round that ranked among the most difficult at the PGA in the last 20 years.

Major championship winners Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are among those within five shots of the lead.

Club professional Michael Block is six shots back. The 46-year-old has put together three consecutive rounds of even-par 70. Block is currently tied for eighth, the first club pro to rank inside the top 10 through 54 holes in 33 years.

Conditions figure to ease up a bit at Oak Hill. Sun is expected throughout the day with temperatures topping out in the low-70s.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

