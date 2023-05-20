PGA Live Updates | Corey Conners bogey-free and leading PGA Championship

Conners is a two-time PGA Tour winner with his best finish at a major a tie for sixth at the 2022 Masters.

The winner of the PGA Championship will be getting $3.15 million.

The PGA of America released its prize fund Saturday at $17.5 million. That's up from $15 million last year, and $500,000 less than what the Masters offered last month.

The purses in the majors have been steadily increasing, though not at the rate of the PGA Tour, which this year has 11 tournaments with $20 million or more in prize money. LIV Golf offers $20 million at all its events for the individual winner.

The other two majors have not announced their prize money.

Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland, the co-leaders of the PGA Championship, have teed off in the third round at Oak Hill.

A persistent rain that soaked the East Course has prevented the rest of the field from gaining much if any ground on Scheffler, Conners and Hovland, who began the day at 5 under. They have a two-shot lead on Bryson DeChambeau, with a group of four players next at 2 under.

The second round closed with only nine players under par. When the twosome teed off, there were only 10 at 1 under or better.

Rory McIlroy and Adam Svensson each opened with a pair of birdies on their first five holes to move to 2 under. Justin Rose, meantime, fell back to even for the tournament with a bogey 5 on two.

Course officials have at times had to squeegee puddles of water that gathered on several fairways.

The third round of the PGA Championship is underway at soggy Oak Hill, where wet conditions await a trio of co-leaders when they tee off later Saturday afternoon.

Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland are all at 5 under through two rounds and will have to deal with a drenched East Course that will play even longer than usual.

The rain started soon after the first group went out shortly after 8 a.m. By noon course attendants were around the greens and fairways trying to squeegee excess moisture.

Most of the notable names who made the cut were struggling in the early going. World No. 1 Jon Rahm is 4 over for his round through nine holes, well off the pace at plus-8 overall. Phil Mickelson double-bogeyed the second hole and was at plus-9 overall midway through his back nine.

The rain is expected to ease later in the afternoon as Scheffler pursues a second major title to go with his 2022 Masters victory. Conners and Hovland are both chasing their first major championship.

Scheffler and Conners are the last group going out with a 2:50 p.m. EDT tee time. Hovland will play with 25-year-old Justin Suh, who is two shots back after making a cut at a major for the first time.

Former rivals turned LIV Golf competitors Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are paired together in the third round. DeChambeau is two off the lead, with Koepka three shots behind the trio of Conners, Hovland and Scheffler.

