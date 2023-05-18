BreakingNews
One in custody after SWAT standoff in Clayton County
X

PGA Live Updates | PGA Championship delayed by frost

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
It's cold out here in western New York

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — This is what everyone feared about Oak Hill hosting the PGA Championship in May.

Baby, it's cold.

The opening round is being delayed by frost and everyone is being ordered to stay off the lawns. Fairways were covered by a thin layer of frost. Temperatures were right around freezing as dawn broke.

The good news for the PGA Championship is it won't last long. The PGA of America said the first tee time would be 1 hour, 15 minutes after the practice facilities are open. And the weather is expected to get warmer each day the rest of the week.

Shaun Micheel is to hit the opening tee shot, an honor afforded the oldest former champion in the field. He won the PGA at Oak Hill in 2003. That was his only PGA Tour win.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

One in custody after SWAT standoff in Clayton County1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

What’s next for North Georgia United Methodist churches?
2h ago

Credit: AP

Braves come back for ‘big’ win over Rangers in road trip finale
7h ago

After transforming own life, activist looks to help single, pregnant women
2h ago

After transforming own life, activist looks to help single, pregnant women
2h ago

City to buy land for new parks in Southeast Atlanta
2h ago
The Latest
IMF board approves $3 billion bailout for Ghana amid economic crisis
7m ago
Deutsche Bank to pay $75 million to settle lawsuit from Epstein victims, lawyers say
8m ago
Walmart boosts outlook after a strong first quarter and rising online sales
10m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
23h ago
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top