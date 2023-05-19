X

PGA Live Updates | Bryson DeChambeau officially in lead at PGA Championship

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
11 minutes ago
Bryson DeChambeau is officially the first-round leader of the PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau has the lead at the PGA Championship, his first time atop a leaderboard in a major since he won the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

That was assured when PGA Tour rookie Eric Cole returned to Oak Hill on Friday and sent his first shot on the sixth hole into the water and made double bogey.

DeChambeau opened with a 4-under 66 on Thursday and has a one-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners and Cole.

The first round was suspended Thursday night because of darkness, due to a two-hour frost delay at the start of the opening round. Cole was at 5 under and in the middle of the sixth fairway. He finished with three straight pars.

Phil Mickelson held it together until the very end. His shot from the rough stayed below the 18th green in more rough. He didn't advance that to the green, chipped the next one 12 feet short and two-putted for double bogey. He wound up with a 73.

Even with the frost delay, the PGA Championship is back on schedule. The second round began as 30 players were finishing their first round. Justin Rose chipped in for birdie on his last hole for a 69, making it 16 players who broke par in the opening round.

The next task for Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm was to be among the top 70 and ties who make the cut.

DeChambeau plays in the afternoon.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Descendants fight to preserve Black cemetery behind Buckhead condo2h ago

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Suspect arrested in case of ‘Baby India’ found in Forsyth County woods
14h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Metro Atlanta traffic after COVID-19: Five takeaways
1h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: Democrat says Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘put a target on my back’
2h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: Democrat says Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘put a target on my back’
2h ago

Credit: Southern Poverty Law Center

Abudu narrowly confirmed to Atlanta appeals court by the U.S. Senate
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

In El Salvador, transgender community struggles for rights and survival
1m ago
Tkachuk ends 6th-longest game in NHL history, Panthers outlast Hurricanes 3-2 in 4th OT
25m ago
Ukrainian president attends Arab summit in Saudi Arabia, where many leaders are close to...
39m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top