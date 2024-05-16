PGA Championship gets underway. Xander Schauffele out to the early lead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Xander Schauffele made four birdies over his first seven holes Thursday to kick off the PGA Championship, while Tiger Woods had trouble finding the fairway and was 1 over early in his round.

Schauffele, in search of his first major championship, made putts of 13 and 16 feet on his way to a 4-under start. His fourth birdie came on the par-4 16th and gave him an early one-shot lead over Jordan Spieth and Doug Ghim, who played his first nine in 3-under 33.

Sunny, windless conditions greeted the players at Valhalla, where the start of play was delayed by 10 minutes while the last of the fog burned off after a rainy, humid evening. The forecast was for more of the same through the opening round, but Friday called for a 90% chance of rain.