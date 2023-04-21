BreakingNews
Atlanta City Council member calls for DOJ investigation into police shooting of protester
X

P&G ups annual sales outlook as price hikes boost business

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, Associated Press
4 minutes ago
Procter & Gamble, the maker of such iconic household products as Crest toothpaste, Tide detergent and Charmin toilet paper, raised its annual sales outlook on Friday, after turning in better-than expected fiscal third-quarter earnings results as a series of price hikes boosted its performance

NEW YORK (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co., the maker of such iconic household products as Crest toothpaste, Tide detergent and Charmin toilet paper, raised its annual sales outlook on Friday, after turning in better-than expected fiscal third-quarter earnings results as a series of price hikes boosted its performance.

The earnings results offer encouraging signs about the resiliency of the consumer ahead of reports next month from major retailers like Walmart and Target in an increasingly challenging economy. P&G executives told analysts during its earning call on Friday that the U.S. consumer is “holding up well” and its share of private label brands, which tend to be less expensive, is stable at 16%, a good indication that it's not seeing shoppers materially trade down.

The Cincinnati-based retailer reported fiscal third-quarter profits of $3.4 billion, or $1.37 per share, for the period ended March 31. That compares with $3.35 billion, or $1.33 per share, for the year-ago period.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

P&G increased prices by about 10% across its various brands in the latest quarter from a year ago, matching the previous quarter's price hikes. In the latest quarter, the prices of fabric and home care went up 13% and grooming products rose 10%. Meanwhile, the number of products it sells globally fell 3% during the fiscal third quarter, but that was an improvement from the 6% drop in the previous quarter.

The world’s largest consumer products maker posted a 4% jump in revenue to $20.07 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.3 billion. A year ago, sales reached $19.4 billion.

The company said that it expects overall sales for the current year to increase roughly 1% compared with the prior year. It had previously expected sales to be anywhere from down 1% to unchanged. It also maintained its annual profit outlook.

P&G shares rose nearly 4% or $5.72 to $156.57 in morning trading on Friday.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PG

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Internal probe finds inappropriate expenses by ATL airport staff16h ago

Credit: WSB R

Chris Chandler named new morning host on WSB radio
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp blasts Ossoff, Warnock for EV tax credit crunch
4h ago

UGA plans to stick with Stegeman Coliseum after latest makeover
16h ago

UGA plans to stick with Stegeman Coliseum after latest makeover
16h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Bradley’s Buzz: It doesn’t get better than Braves-Astros
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

US to begin training Ukrainian troops on Abrams tank
7m ago
Russian dad convicted in antiwar case keeps parental rights
10m ago
Man wanted in NC shooting waives extradition from Florida
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Various

Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
20h ago
A “Legacy Celebration Service” for Charles F. Stanley planned Sunday in Atlanta
12h ago
Murder of Keisha Lance Bottoms’ nephew recounted in Oxygen’s ‘The Real Murders of...
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top