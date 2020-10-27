X

Pfizer tops earnings expectations

Pfizer signs are seen out front of the Pfizer Research & Development Laboratories Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Groton, Conn. Pfizer on Tuesday, July 28, reported a 32% plunge in second-quarter profit, as the global coronavirus pandemic limited marketing of and new prescriptions for its medicines. Still, the biggest U.S. drugmaker posted a solid profit and nudged up parts of its 2020 financial forecast. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Credit: Stew Milne

Pfizer is reporting a third-quarter profit of $2.19 billion

On a per-share basis, the New York company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 72 cents per share, beating Wall Street expectations by 2 cents, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

Revenue was $12.13 billion.

Pfizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.88 to $2.93 per share, with revenue in the range of $48.8 billion to $49.5 billion.

Pfizer shares have decreased 3% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased slightly more than 5%. The stock has climbed 4% in the last 12 months.

