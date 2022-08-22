ajc logo
X

Pfizer seeks OK of updated COVID vaccine booster for fall

FILE - A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in Reading, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021. Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron mutants — a key step toward opening a fall booster campaign. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in Reading, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021. Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron mutants — a key step toward opening a fall booster campaign. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

National & World News
By LAURAN NEERGAARD, Associated Press
42 minutes ago
Pfizer has asked U.S. regulators to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron relatives

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron relatives — a key step toward opening a fall booster campaign.

The Food and Drug Administration ordered vaccine makers to tweak their shots to target BA.4 and BA.5 that are better than ever at dodging immunity from earlier vaccination or infection.

If the FDA quickly clears the combo shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, boosters could be offered within weeks. The U.S. has a contract to buy 105 million of the updated Pfizer doses as soon as health authorities greenlight them, and the company said doses are ready to ship.

Moderna is expected to file a similar application soon, and the U.S. has a contract to buy 66 million doses of its updated vaccine.

“It’s going to be really important that people this fall and winter get the new shots. It’s designed for the virus that’s out there,” White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said last week.

For now at least. BA.5 currently is causing nearly all COVID-19 infections in the U.S., and much of the world. There’s no way to know if it still will be a threat this winter -- or if another mutant will have replaced it.

The news comes after Britain a week ago became the first in the world to authorize a different update to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines -- shots that add protection against the original omicron that struck last winter.

The U.S. opted not to use that earlier tweak to the vaccine -- setting up a fall where different countries will be using different versions of booster shots to rev up protection against another possible winter surge.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks
Fall Arts Guide: Robust slate of concerts, festivals promises hip hop, country, classic...4h ago
Some Georgians with housing vouchers say landlords won’t rent to them
6h ago
5 takeaways after Braves lose finale to Astros
17h ago
Georgia Bulldogs eager to see what Arik Gilbert can do
4h ago
Georgia Bulldogs eager to see what Arik Gilbert can do
4h ago
Atlanta United declines to comment on officiating against Columbus
3h ago
The Latest
Fauci, top infectious disease expert, to retire in December
8m ago
Prosecutors urge jury to convict 2 men in Gov. Whitmer plot
9m ago
New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons
10m ago
Featured
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star in Netflix's "Me Time" and Hulu looks at the life of Mike Tyson. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY POHTOS

TV best bets with Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone, Mike Tyson, Bill Nye, ‘Animal Kingdom’...
17h ago
How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top