Pfizer seeking FDA OK for COVID-19 vaccine booster dose

The drugmaker said Wednesday that it has started the application process for a third dose of its vaccine for people ages 16 and older. The company said it will complete the application with the Food and Drug Administration by the end of this week.

The company's move follows an announcement by U.S. health officials last week of plans to give COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant of the virus. Officials said it is “very clear” that the vaccines’ protection against COVID-19 infections wanes over time.