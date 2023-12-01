Pfizer nixes more study of twice-daily obesity pill treatment that made many patients nauseous

Pfizer said it saw patient discontinuation rates topping 50% across all doses in a mid-stage study of twice-daily danuglipron. That compares to about 40% for the placebo or fake drug.

The drugmaker also said side effects for the pills were mild but common. Up to 73% of patients experienced nausea and 47% dealt with vomiting.

Researchers did see statistically significant weight loss in adults with obesity but without type 2 diabetes. It ranged from nearly 7% to more than 11% in patients taking the pills.

By comparison, obese patients without diabetes lost about 18% of their weight compared to a placebo when taking taking Eli Lilly’s Zepbound in late-stage research.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Zepbound for obesity last month.

Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Mikael Dolsten, said in a statement Friday that they believe a once-daily version of danuglipron could play an important role in treating obesity, and the company would focus on that.

A Pfizer spokeswoman said the company was conducting early-stage research on that version and expected to have results early next year.

Shares of New York-based Pfizer Inc. slipped nearly 5% to $28.98 in midmorning trading while broader indexes were mixed.

That drop continued a rough year for the drugmaker. Pfizer shares had already slid 40% before Friday.