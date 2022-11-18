ajc logo
X

Pfizer booster spurs immune response to new omicron subtypes

National & World News
By LAURAN NEERGAARD, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Pfizer said its updated COVID-19 booster may offer some protection against newly emerging omicron mutants even though it’s not an exact match

Pfizer said Friday that its updated COVID-19 booster may offer some protection against newly emerging omicron mutants even though it's not an exact match.

Americans have been reluctant to get the updated boosters rolled out by Pfizer and rival Moderna, doses tweaked to target the BA.5 omicron strain that until recently was the most common type. With relatives of BA.5 now on the rise, a question is how the new boosters will hold up.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said their updated booster generated virus-fighting antibodies that can target four additional omicron subtypes, including the particularly worrisome BQ.1.1.

The immune response wasn’t as strong against this alphabet soup of newer mutants as it is against the BA.5 strain. But adults 55 and older experienced a nearly 9-fold jump in antibodies against BQ.1.1 a month after receiving the updated booster, according to a study from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and the companies. That’s compared to a 2-fold rise in people who got another dose of the original vaccine.

The preliminary data was released online and hasn’t yet been vetted by independent experts.

It’s not the only hint that the updated boosters may broaden protection against the still mutating virus. Moderna recently announced early evidence that its updated booster induced BQ.1.1-neutralizing antibodies.

It’s too soon to know how much real-world protection such antibody boosts translate into, or how long it will last. Antibodies are only one type of immune defense, and they naturally wane with time.

The BA.5 variant was responsible for about 30% of new cases in the U.S. as of Nov. 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but two new variants have been crowding out the once-dominant strain in recent weeks. The BQ.1.1. variant now accounts for 24% of cases, up from 2% in early October and the close cousin BQ.1 accounts for 20% of cases.

The original COVID-19 vaccines have offered strong protection against severe disease and death no matter the variant.

That's a good reason to stay up-to-date on boosters, Dr. Kathryn Stephenson of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center said earlier this week, ahead of Pfizer's data.

"Any kind of boost really reduces your chances of getting very sick from COVID,” she said.

Updated boosters are available for anyone 5 or older, but only about 35 million Americans have gotten one so far, according to the CDC. Nearly 30% of seniors are up-to-date with the newest booster but only about 13% of all adults.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Why Kemp-Warnock voters will be decisive in Georgia runoff 5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Federal judge orders Forsyth schools to allow profanity at meetings
4h ago

Credit: Forsyth County fire department

EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Why Falcons will stick with Marcus Mariota at QB ... for now
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Why Falcons will stick with Marcus Mariota at QB ... for now
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Jolt: The numbers behind Republicans’ big wins in Georgia
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Nell Redmond

Freshman dunk highlights No. 1 South Carolina win vs Clemson
10m ago
Man who blamed Trump’s ‘orders’ for Jan. 6 riot sentenced
18m ago
Blaming Kurds for unrest, Iran threatens Iraq with offensive
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Forsyth County fire department

EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
13h ago
Liberty Media to split off Atlanta Braves into separate publicly traded company
OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top