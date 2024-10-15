Breaking: Georgia Tech-Georgia football game changing venues for 2025 matchup
Nation & World News

Petitions for union representation doubled under Biden's presidency, first increase since 1970s

There has been a doubling of petitions by workers to have union representation during President Joe Biden’s administration
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing about preparations for Hurricane Milton and the response to Hurricane Helene in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing about preparations for Hurricane Milton and the response to Hurricane Helene in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
By JOSH BOAK – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — There has been a doubling of petitions by workers to have union representation during President Joe Biden's administration, according to figures released Tuesday by the National Labor Relations Board.

There were 3,286 petitions filed with the government in fiscal 2024, up from 1,638 in 2021. This marks the first increase in unionization petitions during a presidential term since Gerald Ford's administration, which ended 48 years ago.

During Trump’s presidency, union petitions declined 22%.

President Joe Biden said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press that the increase showed that his administration has done more for workers than his predecessor, Donald Trump, the current Republican nominee who is vying to return to the White House in November's election.

“After the previous administration sided with big corporations to undermine workers — from blocking overtime pay protections to making it harder to organize — my Administration has supported workers,” Biden said. “Because when unions do well, all workers do well and the entire economy benefits.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, is relying heavily on union support to help turn out voters in this year's presidential election. But Trump with his push for tariffs on foreign imports has a blue collar appeal that has for some unionized workers mattered more than his record his office.

Just 16% of voters in 2020 belonged to a union household. Biden secured 56% of them, compared to Trump getting 42%, according to AP VoteCast. The margin of support in union households in this year's election could decide the outcome of potentially close races in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Workers have also become more empowered to report what they judge to be unfair labor practices. The National Labor Relations Board said its field offices received a total of 24,578 cases last fiscal year, the most in more than a decade.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump calls for adding 10,000 Border Patrol agents after derailing a bipartisan border...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump's small-dollar donor fundraising is beset by confusion and fatigue
Placeholder Image

Credit: NYT

Kamala Harris has raised $1 billion since entering 2024 presidential race
Placeholder Image

Credit: NYT

Kamala Harris has raised $1 billion since entering 2024 presidential race
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tori Amos' first children's book is an ode to inspiration10m ago
Pandas arrive in the US. Next stop is the National Zoo18m ago
6 people accuse Diddy of sexual assault in new lawsuits, including man who was 16 at the...18m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HBO

John Oliver marvels over Waffle House’s quirks, from music to orders
EXCLUSIVE
‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’: Georgia Election Board chair wants his GOP peers to...
Living in extended-stay hotels can lead to health problems for kids