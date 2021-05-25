Petersen makes 18 saves, U.S. beats Kazakhstan 3-0 at worlds

Kings teammate Trevor Moore, defenseman Adam Clendening and forward Jack Drury scored for the U.S., which set a team world championship record for shots in a period with 25 in the first and finished with 52.

“We knew Kazakhstan would be a tight defensive team, and I’m proud of the way our guys were able to adjust our structure and come out with the win,” coach Jack Capuano said. “This is a fun group to be around. A lot of them are playing their first time internationally and their pride and work ethic shows.”